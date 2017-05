Home alone lessons

Later this week, Jaidyn Henderson and a group of other children will learn how to safely stay home alone.

Nine-year-old Jaidyn said she is looking forward to the two-day course that will teach her those safety skills.

“So when my sister and my mommy go out I can stay home alone when I don’t want to go with them,” she said.

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY CHECK OUT THE ONLINE VERSION THURSDAY OR THE PRINT EDITION WEDNESDAY.