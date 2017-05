Playschool again supported

The 24th-annual Hay River Playschool Auction and Dance was held May 6.

As in every year for nearly a quarter of a century, parents and other members of the community supported the playschool by bidding on a wide arrange of items and services.

In all, 52 lots – often more than one item or service to a lot – were auctioned off.

FOR MORE PHOTOS, CHECK OUT THE PRINT EDITION WEDNESDAY.