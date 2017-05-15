Seniors do town proud at Super Soccer in Yk

Hay River teams at the Senior Super Soccer tournament in Yellowknife returned home with no banners but still did themselves proud.

The teams from Diamond Jenness Secondary School and Ecole Boreale often made it to the finals or semifinals in their divisions at the May 3 to 7 tournament.

The U19 girls’ team from Diamond Jenness made it to the final in the AA division.

The team completed the round-robin with a 5-1 record.

