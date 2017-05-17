Testing confirms sterilization equipment working properly

Sterilization of medical instruments has resumed in Hay River after concern arose about whether the process was being done properly.

On May 2, sterilization was halted – and only disposal instruments were used – and dental surgeries were cancelled at the Hay River Regional Health Centre until the process could be checked.

Dr. Andre Corriveau, the chief medical health officer for the NWT, said he gave the green light on May 10 for sterilization operations to resume.

