Bike Rodeo attracts young riders

A Bike Rodeo for children was held in Hay River on June 3.

The Hay River Fire Department presented the annual event as a way to promote biking safety.

It featured helmet fittings, an obstacle course on which the young riders tested their skills, and mechanical checks of bicycles.

Prizes were also awarded to the youngsters, including a top prize of a new bike.

