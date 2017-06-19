Girls walk fashion runway

A group of Hay River girls presented a unique fashion show for family and friends on June 14.

The show – held in the lobby of the Don Stewart Recreation Centre – featured creative dresses made out of garbage bags, newspaper and duct tape.

It was the sixth-annual fashion show from the girls of PHAB, which stands for physical activity, health, arts and beauty.

PHAB is an after-school program for girls aged nine to 12 years presented by the Town of Hay River’s recreation department.

