Lots of kicks at DaRosa Cup

June 4, 2017 | Filed underSports,Story Archive | Posted by

photo courtesy of Kim Ivanko
The gold medal champions in the Under-16 division at the first-ever Elks Futsal DaRosa Cup tournament were the South Slave Mixed. The team consisted of, in the front row, from left, Conner McKay-Ivanko, Jason Jones, Jack Irwin, Tyson Maher and Jordan Jones. In the back row, from left, are Daniel DaRosa (coach), Georgia Dawson, Brittney Crosman, Xander McMahon and Brooklyn Boudreau.

The first-ever Elks Futsal DaRosa Cup turned out to be a big success on the last weekend of May.

Twelve teams participated in the indoor soccer tournament, held from May 26 to 28 in the gym of Diamond Jenness Secondary School.

“It was outstanding,” said Shelley Maher, who was involved in the tournament as a volunteer with Elks Soccer.

“We weren’t sure going in what it was going to be, but it was very high-calibre soccer,” she said. “It was very good quality futsal, or soccer. It ended up being great competition in each division, exciting games, a full house, packed stands, a lot of excitement.”

Maher added the tournament ended up being way beyond what she expected.

“It was crazy awesome,” she said.

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY, CHECK OUT THE ONLINE VERSION THURSDAY OR THE PRINT EDITION WEDNESDAY.