Lots of kicks at DaRosa Cup

The first-ever Elks Futsal DaRosa Cup turned out to be a big success on the last weekend of May.

Twelve teams participated in the indoor soccer tournament, held from May 26 to 28 in the gym of Diamond Jenness Secondary School.

“It was outstanding,” said Shelley Maher, who was involved in the tournament as a volunteer with Elks Soccer.

“We weren’t sure going in what it was going to be, but it was very high-calibre soccer,” she said. “It was very good quality futsal, or soccer. It ended up being great competition in each division, exciting games, a full house, packed stands, a lot of excitement.”

Maher added the tournament ended up being way beyond what she expected.

“It was crazy awesome,” she said.

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY, CHECK OUT THE ONLINE VERSION THURSDAY OR THE PRINT EDITION WEDNESDAY.