Solo kayaker takes on Mackenzie River

A man from Chicago left Hay River on June 15 for a solo kayaking adventure on the Mackenzie River.

David Yanowski hopes to make it all the way to Tuktoyaktuk in about seven weeks.

“Since I’ve been about 12, I’ve been doing canoe trips and adventures,” said the 61-year-old. “And in the last three years before I get way too old to do this and not physically able, I’ve been doing bigger trips.”

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY, CHECK OUT THE ONLINE VERSION THURSDAY OR THE PRINT EDITION WEDNESDAY.