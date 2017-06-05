Still too early to predict severity of fire season

It appears to be a bit too early to make any solid prediction about this year’s fire season in the NWT.

That was the essence of the first forecast for this fire season offered by the GNWT on May 26.

“There is some indication here overall that June will really be the month to watch,” said Richard Olsen, the manager of fire operations with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Fort Smith. “Conditions are dry – from normal to above normal type conditions within the Deh Cho, within portions of the North Slave and within portions of the South Slave around Fort Smith and extending up into the Fort Resolution area.”

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY, CHECK OUT THE ONLINE VERSION THURSDAY OR THE PRINT EDITION WEDNESDAY.