Big step toward return of Chase the Ace

A major step has been taken that will soon see the return of Chase the Ace to Hay River.

On July 25, town council unanimously approved a bylaw to regulate the lottery, which was a massive hit when first run in Hay River last year.

That Chase the Ace ended in November.

It has not been held since as the Town of Hay River worked on the bylaw.

“The reason why we felt that it was needed is because pretty well everywhere else in Canada there’s a separate bylaw for the Chase the Ace because you are talking about a large pot of funds that could be raised, and our town needed to get up to speed and make sure that there’s no liability or issues with the groups to host it,” said Mayor Brad Mapes.



