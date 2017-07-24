Feds win praise at Dene assembly

The federal government won praise at the 47th Dene National Assembly on the Hay River Reserve – marking 11 years since the last time it had been held there.

“A highlight is people are very clear that they’re not happy with the way things are going because they’ve been in negotiations for years and they’re still not taking care of their communities,” said National Chief Bill Erasmus of the Dene Nation. “They’re pleased that the federal government is moving in the right direction.”

