Golf tourney raises green for wellness

A new charitable sporting event has made its first appearance at the Hay River Golf Course.

That is the Aurora Group of Companies 1st Annual Charity Golf Invitational, which was held on July 29.

The event raised money for the Health & Wellness Foundation of Hay River.

“Basically, it’s an opportunity for us to give back and for us to spend some time with some of our customers and some of our suppliers, and at the same time do something for the community,” said Donna Lee Jungkind, the general manager of Aurora Ford Hay River.

