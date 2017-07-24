Heat puts up a fight

Hay River hosted the annual Territorial Senior Men’s Fastpitch Championships over the weekend.

And when all the dust had settled from running the bases, the Yellowknife Blue Jays emerged the champions.

They beat the Yellowknife Trappers in the final game on July 23 by a score of 10-8.

Organizer Glenn Smith was pleased with the tournament.

“It went really well,” he said. “It was good having five teams.”

Two teams represented Hay River and three came from Yellowknife.

The Hay River Heat finished the championships with four wins and one loss.

