Junk in the Trunk

Junk in the Trunk – an annual fundraiser by the Catholic Women’s League – was held on July 15 at Our Lady of Assumption Church.

People could rent a spot, including a table, in the parking lot of the church and sell items out of their vehicles.

The funds raised by the Catholic Women’s League from the rentals will be put back into the community.

FOR MORE PHOTOS, CHECK OUT THE PRINT EDITION ON WEDNESDAY.