Mounties serve up hotdogs

People lined up on July 27 for free hotdogs courtesy of the RCMP.

The occasion was the annual RCMP Hotdog Barbecue, when members of the Hay River detachment serve up free hotdogs to people in the community.

The event was held during the lunch hour on the lawn of NWT Centennial Library.

It had originally been set for July 27, but was postponed due to inclement weather.

