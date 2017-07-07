New president/CEO named for NWT Power Corporation

A new president and chief executive officer has been named for the Northwest Territories Power Corporation (NTPC).

Jay K. Grewal from British Columbia was appointed to the positions by the GNWT, effective June 26.

The appointment, which was announced on June 27, was made by Louis Sebert, the minister responsible for the power corp.

“NTPC plays an important role in our communities and we are looking forward to Ms. Grewal providing the leadership and strategic planning that will move both the corporation and government mandates forward,” stated Sebert in a news release. “This is an opportunity for power corp. to plan and prepare for the future of power generation, transmission and distribution in the Northwest Territories.”

Grewal was most recently the senior vice president for strategy and corporate development with Capstone Mining Corporation.

She has also held a number of executive positions at BC Hydro, is a graduate of the University of British Columbia and holds a M.B.A. from the University of Western Ontario.

She replaces Emanuel DaRosa as president and CEO of the Northwest Territories Power Corporation.

DaRosa, whose final day at the power corp. was June 16, has accepted a new job in Jamaica.

According to a June 8 news release from the Jamaica Public Service Company Ltd., he will become the company’s president and CEO, effective Aug. 1.

DaRosa, who resides in Hay River, had been president and CEO of the power corp. for six years.

The power corp. said its board of directors appreciates the six years of dedicated service provided by DaRosa and wishes him success with the Jamaica Public Service Company.

It is the sole distributor of electricity in Jamaica.

It has a little more than 600,000 customers and a workforce of about 1,700 employees. The company owns and operates four power stations and nine hydroelectric plants.