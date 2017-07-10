Show & Shine draws car fans

A Canada 150 Show & Shine – featuring an eclectic assortment of cars, trucks and motorcycles – was held on July 6.

On a beautiful summer evening, people wandered up and down a closed-off Lepine Street to look at the vehicles and vote for their favourites.

First place went to a 1976 F-150 Ford truck owned by Dave Felker; second place went to a 1969 GTO Judge owned by Austin King; and third place was awarded to a 1941 Ford pickup owned by Russell King.

The Show & Shine was presented by the Town of Hay River and the Northwest Territories Power Corporation.

