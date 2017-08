Enterprise hosts Gateway Jamboree

The population of Enterprise once again ballooned for a day on Aug. 12 for the annual Gateway Jamboree.

The 19th version of the music festival attracted hundreds to the hamlet, which has a population just over 100, including many performers and participants from nearby Hay River.

The Gateway Jamboree – a family-friendly day of music, food and games – was this year presented by the Hamlet of Enterprise, which has taken over organizing the event from the Enterprise Gateway Jamboree Society.