Fire season relatively quiet

The Hay River area – from Fort Providence south to the NWT-Alberta border – has had a little bit below normal fire season, so far.

That’s according to Richard Olsen, the manager of fire operations with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Fort Smith.

Olsen nsaid there have been eight fires in the area since the official beginning of the fire season on May 1.

“It might be a little bit lower than normal,” he said, adding there have been no big fires in the area.

