Let the handgames begin

K’atlodeeche First Nation hosted its fourth-annual handgames tournament over the long weekend.

Eight teams participated with players from the Hay River Reserve, Hay River, Fort Smith and Whati, and the Alberta communities of Meander River, Bushe River and High Level.

There were fewer teams at the Aug. 5-7 event than in previous years because it faced competition from another handgames tournament in Behchoko.

As a result, the prize money for the tournament was adjusted to account for the lower number of teams. It had been planned to award $50,000 in prizes, but that was decreased to $35,000.

