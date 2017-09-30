30 raise $1,300 for a cause

Hay River again joined communities across Canada – and some elsewhere in the world – for the Terry Fox Run.

The annual event to raise money for cancer research was held on Sept. 17 on the track at Diamond Jenness Secondary School.

Dale Loutit, the recreation programmer with the Town of Hay River, organized the fundraising event and was pleased with the turnout.

“Actually, compared to last year we were around the same – 30 people,” she said.

And those walkers and runners obtained pledges to raise money.

Speaking late last week, Loutit noted the exact amount raised was not known.

“But I’m pretty sure it’s around $1,300,” she said.

Loutit expressed thanks to everyone who participated in the event.

“It was awesome,” she said.

The Terry Fox Run is usually five kilometres – which is 12.5 laps of the Diamond Jenness track.

The event is named after a young British Columbian, who had lost a leg to cancer but nevertheless attempted to run across Canada to raise money for cancer research.

On April 12, 1980, Terry Fox began the Marathon of Hope in Newfoundland and ran a marathon a day until Sept. 1 of that year when the cancer returned. By then, he had run 143 days and 5,373 km to northern Ontario.

Terry Fox died on June 28, 1981, at the age of 22.

In the intervening years, people across Canada and in 30 countries around the world have continued his dream with the Terry Fox Run.

In an address at NWT Centennial Library in May, Fred Fox recalled that his brother said he hoped all of Canada would continue his dream of one day finding a cure for cancer.

Fred Fox noted that, to date, over $750 million has been raised in his brother’s name for cancer research.