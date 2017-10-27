A new record pumpkin

A Hay River gardener is claiming the record for the biggest pumpkin ever grown in the NWT.

On Oct. 16, Al Helmer cut the massive pumpkin from its vine and weighed it, and it tipped the scales at 239 pounds (108.4 kg).

Helmer said that is a new record for the NWT.

“The previous record was 235 pounds,” he said. “That was mine.”

In fact, he held that previous record since 2000.

However, Helmer doesn’t just want to break the record by a few pounds each year, but has a much higher goal in mind.

“I want to hit 300 pounds,” he said. “I’ve been trying pretty much every year. I thought this was the year.”

Helmer noted the records for biggest pumpkins in various parts of Canada are registered with the Howard Dill Pumpkin Farm in Nova Scotia.

According to the Howard Dill Pumpkin Farms online records, Helmer’s old record of a 235-pound pumpkin is the only registered record from northern Canada as of March of this year.

Helmer will be submitting his claim for a new NWT record with photographs and the statements of witnesses at the weighing on Oct. 16.

That weighing was done in Helmer’s backyard garden with a very accurate digital scale borrowed from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, where he worked as a natural resources officer for 36 years until he retired about nine years ago.

“We went and carried it over here, the scale, because it was lighter than the pumpkin,” he said with a laugh.

Helmer said the pumpkin weighed dead on 239 pounds.

While he is happy to have broken his record after 17 years, he is disappointed it wasn’t by 40 pounds.

“But four pounds will do,” he said.

Helmer said there are really no rules about how a person can grow a pumpkin.

“Most people have greenhouses and actually I did have a little plastic one over it, just to cheat Mother Nature a bit,” he said. “They love heat and humidity.”

And he started this year’s pumpkins in a greenhouse before moving them to his garden after a couple of weeks.

The relative lack of heat and humidity in the North – when compared to parts of southern Canada – is what keeps pumpkins in the NWT smaller.

“And here you get such weird frosts at weird times of the year,” Helmer noted. “And pumpkins I tell you as soon as it gets close to that zero mark the leaves are toast.”

As of March, the Canadian record is for a pumpkin grown in Quebec. It weighed in at 1,877 pounds (853 kg).

Helmer said he planted this year’s pumpkins in mid-May in a greenhouse.

“Because you need about 80 to 90 degrees for it to germinate. You need the heat,” he said. “I had it in there until the danger of frost was past.”

Growing a record pumpkin does not mean planting any seed and hoping for the best.

Helmer buys his pumpkin seeds from a catalogue from Howard Dill Pumpkin Farm.

“The seed I got this one from is an 1,800-and-some pounder, and you’re paying up to 50 bucks for one seed,” he said, noting that seeds from such large pumpkins can cost

from $20-$50 each.

Helmer said he bought about a dozen seeds this year, with some going to family members and friends.

Once the pumpkins begin to grow, there are months of caring for them ahead.

There is also a decision to make on which pumpkin appears to have the best chance of growing to record size, and the others are cut from the vine.

“Otherwise, you’ll get a whole bunch of small ones,” Helmer explained. “If you cut the others off, you get one bigger one.”

A lot of TLC goes into trying to grow a record pumpkin, he added. “If you’re not serious about it, don’t even attempt it.”

Even though he is 61 pounds short of reaching his goal of a 300-pound pumpkin, Helmer is confident it can be done in the NWT, and he will keep trying because it’s fun recreation and he loves gardening.

“Every year is so different,” he said. “The plant is so different.”

In fact, he noted that this year he had to cut off the two most promising pumpkins because they were in the wrong location on the vine.

“I’m thinking if I would have kept the good one, if it had have been in the right location, it would have been over 300 pounds,” he said.

Helmer noted some people ask him why he doesn’t use seeds from his own record pumpkins grown in the North instead of buying seeds from the South.

“You can. We have, but it never seems to work out,” he said. “Every year there’s a new big boy growing and you want some of that seed.”