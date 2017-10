Fall fair in Enterprise

The Enterprise Fall Fair was back for another year on Sept. 30.

The Community Centre in the hamlet was filled with vendors of a wide assortment of goods, including crafts, local produce, baking and more.

As usual, the Fall Fair was popular with many Hay River residents, who made the 38-km drive to Enterprise.

The fair was presented by the Hamlet of Enterprise.

