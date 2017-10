Kids in the hall

The Hay River Fire Department held an open house on Oct. 12.

As usual, the chance to explore the fire hall was particularly popular among children.

The youngsters had a great time as they checked out the emergency vehicles and equipment – including the pumpers, tankers, ambulances and rescue units.

The open house was part of Fire Prevention Week, which was observed from Oct. 8 to Oct. 14.

