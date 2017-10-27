New cookbook celebrates Growing Together’s 20th year

As part of its 20th anniversary celebrations, Growing Together has created a new cookbook.

It seems appropriate because one of the goals of the program for parents and young children is to promote healthy eating.

The cookbook is called Growing Together’s Kitchen Creations; A Simple Cookbook.

“Most of this cookbook focuses on easy, simple recipes, ones that won’t take a family hours to prepare, because a lot of the people who attend Growing Together do not have endless amounts of time with children around,” said Hailey Urilyon, the organization’s executive assistant. “You just can’t dedicate that amount of time to very difficult recipes. So that’s kind of more what this cookbook was about and you can see that in our subtitle A Simple Cookbook.”

The cookbook contains about 80 recipes from various sources – program participants, friends, family members, older cookbooks and the Internet.

“It’s kind of just been the tried and true favourites that we’ve found,” said Urilyon. “We’ve tried all of them.”

One hundred copies of the cookbook have been created and went on sale Oct. 14.

Growing Together is for parents and their children up to five years of age, along with women expecting children.

The goals are to introduce simple healthy cooking and to teach valuable life skills, such as sewing.

“And socialization is huge for both children and parents,” noted Urilyon. “This is a really good way to meet new people, especially if you’re not from Hay River.”

Funds raised from the sale of the cookbook may be used for a number of things, possibly improving Growing Together’s kitchen, or to buy more toys or books.

It’s not the first time Growing Together has put out cookbook.

However, Urilyon said it is a special edition cookbook for the 20th anniversary of Growing Together.